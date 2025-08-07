Hulk Hogan’s Widow BLASTS Daughter For Fueling Conspiracy Theories -- But Brooke Doubles Down With Offer To Pay For Autopsy!

Sky Daily just called out her stepdaughter!

Ever since Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24 at age 71, his daughter Brooke Hogan has been thrust back into the spotlight. She’s been candid about what led to her estrangement from the WWE star and, more controversially, her concerns about his death.

After his cremation approval report revealed he died of a heart attack and suffered from a secret leukemia battle, Brooke has fueled conspiracy theories about the athlete’s passing. She used to be actively involved in Hulk’s health and was shocked nobody found this cancer diagnosis sooner. She’s also not super trusting of those in her dad’s close circle, so the whole thing has concerned her. But now Hulk’s widow is attempting to clear the air — while throwing a little shade at the same time!

Related: Heir To Legendary SoCal Surfing Family Dies In E-Bike Crash At Just 20

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Sky started by confirming that Hulk has not been cremated yet:

“Terry chose cremation knowing this physical life is temporary and his heavenly body eternal. He has not yet been cremated, as our family is making sure every question about his medical care is answered first. Once we have that peace of mind, we will honor his wish and fulfill it with love and respect.”

But as far as her opinions on Brooke, Sky added:

“There are heartbreakingly misleading media stories created by faceless AI accounts or by people not close enough to truly know what was happening. Please be patient and know this: he was deeply loved, well cared for, and surrounded by that love until his very last moment.”

Oof. “People not close enough.” That sure seems like a dig at the 37-year-old, who hadn’t been close to her dad for the last several years of his life. Brutal.

Sky went on to reflect on her husband’s funeral, which took place near his home in Florida on Tuesday (Brooke opted to take her family to the beach instead, FYI, because she claimed the media personality never wanted a funeral). Sky wrote:

“Yesterday’s celebration of life was one of the most beautiful and moving days I have ever experienced. In the same church where we were married and baptized together, we gathered with family, friends, and loved ones to honor a life that touched millions. The church was filled with stories… some that brought tears, others that made us laugh through those tears… and with every memory shared, you could feel the love that surrounded him.”

Describing a montage video she shared alongside the lengthy caption, she detailed:

“The pastor of our church prepared this moving video for the service that reflects his unwavering Christian faith- a faith that anchored him and brought him peace every day.”

Sounds like it was a moving and meaningful tribute to Hulk. BTW, Brooke was not supportive of this marriage after learning of the bride’s ties to Scientology. Sky has always claimed she was a former member. And the couple got baptized Christian in 2023. But they did live in Clearwater, Florida — Scientology’s spiritual HQ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Daily Hogan (@mrs.sky.hogan)

Unfortunately, this mourning process is getting drowned out by the drama. Because while Brooke is glad to hear her father hasn’t been cremated yet — this hasn’t put an end to her worries!

The singer responded to her stepmother’s post via her own Instagram Story on Thursday morning – and she had a big offer to make! She wrote:

“I’m glad to see that my dad has not been cremated and that Sky is waiting because of family questions. With all of the speculation and uncertainty of my dad’s death, I want to personally offer to pay for an autopsy if that’s what it takes to get it done. My dad’s dignity and legacy deserves it”

Wow!

That shows how important this is to her! But given how strained things seem between her and Sky, who knows if this olive branch will be picked up? But we hope for Brooke and the entire family’s case that this amounts to some positive steps forward. The last thing they need right now is to be feuding. Working together to find the answers they need for peace in this grieving process is the best thing they can do, right? Even if that means compromising and getting the autopsy done? We’ll see what happens, though…

Thoughts?

[Image via Sky Daily/Brooke Hogan/Instagram]