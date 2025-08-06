Got A Tip?

Brooke Hogan Skips Hulk’s Funeral -- Claims He 'Didn’t Want One'!

Brooke Hogan wasn’t at her father Hulk Hogan‘s funeral — because she thinks it’s not how he wanted to be mourned!

Hulk’s daughter took to Instagram on Tuesday, the same day the WWE star was being laid to rest near his home in Largo, Florida. Brooke wasn’t there, she explained;

“My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn’t want one. And although I know people grieve in many ways — and I’m so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how…privately…the way that made me feel the closest to him.”

The reality star took her husband, Steven Oleksy, and their 7-month-old twins, Oliver Andrew and Molly Geene, to the beach instead,

“The only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves… and the sunset

She expressed in a message o the late patriarch:

“Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul. We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved. Molly loved the water. I think she’ll be a ‘little fish’ as you called me. We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you. Rest in heaven, Daddy.”

Aw. We’re glad she did something that brought her peace…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brooke Oleksy (@mizzhogan)

The 37-year-old also shared a throwback image of her and the wrestler to her IG Story, adding:

“Taking our babies to your favorite place today. We will be celebrating your life and all our good memories while we have our feet in the same saltwater you loved. Until we meet again, Daddy.”

Brooke Hogan Does Not Attend Dad Hulk Hogan’s Funeral, Claims He ‘Didn’t Want One’
(c) Brooke Hogan/Instagram

As Perezcious readers know, the singer was estranged from Hulk in the last years of his life. She’s since claimed she doesn’t think the people in the 71-year-old’s close circle were making the best choices for him. So much so, she’s skeptical about his cause of death!

As Perezcious readers know, according to a cremation summary approval report obtained by Page Six, Hulk died from acute myocardial infarction, also known as a heart attack. His manner of death was ruled natural. Hulk also had a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib) and had secretly battled chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a form of cancer that affects the white blood cells called lymphocytes in the bone marrow, blood, lymph nodes, and spleen, per the Mayo Clinic.

Earlier this week, Brooke fueled conspiracy theories by sharing that the cancer news was totally new to her. And after all the surgeries her father had been through, she was skeptical that nobody found it earlier. Hmm. She also claimed Hulk was surrounded by “shady” people, saying on a Twitch stream with Bubba the Love Sponge this week:

“I just know that the people around him are pretty shady and not in his best interest.”

Oof.

Heartbreaking. We hope mourning Hulk in her own private way helped her as she grieves this loss!

Thoughts? Share them (below).

Aug 06, 2025 08:00am PDT

