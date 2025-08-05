Brooke Hogan Admits She Tried To STOP Hulk From Marrying Sky Daily -- She Was 'Scared' Of Her Scientology Connections!

Whoa. Brooke Hogan just revealed she was “scared” for her dad Hulk Hogan to marry Sky Daily! OMG.

During a Twitch livestream with the wrestler’s former friend Bubba the Love Sponge on Tuesday, Brooke said she didn’t support the WWE star’s choice to marry his wife — because of her ties to Scientology!

As Perezcious readers know, Brooke had been estranged from her father at the time of his death on July 24 at age 71, so much so that she asked to be removed from his will. Now it sounds like a big part of that estrangement had to do with his marriage.

During the stream, the singer said Sky was initially “really nice” to her, and her “three kids were darling.” Brooke noted that kids can bring “new life” into situations, and it all seemed like a good fit considering Hulk wasn’t interested in tying the knot again:

“He told me he was never getting married again, so I was like, well, that’s not a worry, you know.”

But then Sky started pushing for a wedding:

“And she’s nice, and she’s cool, and, you know, I don’t really want to go into too much detail about our conversations, but he was saying, you know, ‘She’s pushing the marriage thing real hard.’ And I said, ‘Well, Dad, you don’t have to do what you don’t have to do, you know.'”

Hulk was so anti-wedding that he was considering leaving the relationship! Brooke claimed he told her:

“I’m trying to figure out a way out of this thing.”

Wow!!

The reality star even suggested that Hollywood Hogan could blame not wanting to get married on her, but her dad supposedly responded:

“‘Well, if I broke up with her, it’d be really bad.’ And I said, ‘What do you mean?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t want to get into it, you know, whatever.'”

What?? Eerie… This creeped Brooke out, she recalled:

“So, that was the first kind of thing where I was like, what the hell, why would he say that?”

Brooke learned that Sky was a Scientologist — even though she described herself as a former Scientologist — and so she brought that up to her dad:

“And when I brought that up to my dad, he goes, ‘Oh, well, she just doesn’t want to leave [the Church of Scientology] because she still wants her kids to be able to see the grandparents and they are the highest level, like OT eight, I believe.”

After the conversation, Brooke contacted a friend who used to work in the FBI, as well as the late Mike Rinder, who was a former Scientologist and expert on the group. That’s when she learned more about Sky and tried to warn her dad, she told him:

“Hey, you need to be careful. If you want to date her, cool, just don’t get married, you know, you don’t have to.”

Later, when they had their final call before the wedding, Brooke left feeling incredibly uneasy about it all. She reflected:

“What happened was he called me, and there was a very weird, cryptic, strange message. It reminded me of when people in AA do their steps, and he said, ‘Hey, I just wanted to call and say I’m sorry for whatever I did.’ And I’m like, no offense, but [what do] you mean? What you said about me on the sex tape? Or, like, you know, like you’re sorry for whatever you did. I mean, there’s a lot of things that we could go through that you’ve done, so like… what are we, what are we sorry about?”

The media personality was “really vague” about what he was apologizing for, and when the call ended, the 37-year-old turned to her husband Steven Oleksy and remarked, “He’s gonna marry [Sky].” Jeez. She could just tell… Brooke shared:

“And that’s the last time I talked to my dad. […] I just have the heebie jeebies. I’m just feeling too weird about it.”

OMG.

FWIW, Hulk and Sky were reportedly baptized in 2023. However, there have been reports about Sky’s past in Scientology over the years, as led by The Toronto Sun and journalist Yashir Ali.

BTW, Brooke added that THIS is the real reason she wanted out of the will! She walked away from a part of the athlete’s fortune because she was so “scared” of Sky and her religious connections! She explained:

“When he entered this world of what Mike Rinder had warned about, and I was now pregnant with twins and married, and my husband’s family is so kind and so sweet, and I have something to lose, money didn’t matter. I was like, take me off everything. I was sobbing when I wrote the text to Terry McCoy, who managed this is [sic] money. I was sobbing. And I just said, take me off everything I don’t want to be a part of it.”

She continued:

“I knew in my mind, this is how the math was going to work out. You know, if Sky is a Scientologist, which, apparently she’s still in good standings, but she says she left, it’s not for me to judge. She was always nice to me, I have no problem with Sky. But, if she were a Scientologist, I know that that’s a very, very powerful backing.”

She went on:

“Then I thought, Oh, my God, if I get left any money, or if Nick was left any money… no offense, but my mom has been known to kind of find herself in the mix with things like that. I’m like, I don’t want to fight [her mom] Linda. I don’t want to fight Scientology. I don’t want somebody that I love to get knocked off, I don’t know how deep this stuff goes.”

The Hogan Knows Best star declared:

“You know, it scared me, and I just said, I’m on out.”

Oof. Brooke did reveal that she wishes Hulk would have trusted her with the rights to his IP and trademarks since she “would have done the right thing” giving him an “Elvis legacy, or a Marilyn Monroe legacy, or a Selena legacy.” She hopes whoever has control does right by him — but she’s not holding out hope:

“I just know that the people around him are pretty shady and not in his best interest.”

Damn.

This is intense. What the f**k did Hulk think was going to happen if he split from Sky? Why marry her if he didn’t want to?! So strange…

Listen to more of the wide-ranging conversation (below):

EXCLUSIVE: Brooke Hogan calls into our show to talk about the death of her father Hulk Hogan, his wife, what she knew about his health and so much more! pic.twitter.com/JhgUSsb6jl — Bubba The Love Sponge®️ (@TheBubbaArmy) August 5, 2025

