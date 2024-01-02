Ian Ziering Speaks Out After Being Attacked By Group Of Bikers In LA!

Ian Ziering had a freakish encounter with a group of bikers on New Year’s Eve!

Per TMZ footage, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was out with his 12-year-old daughter Mia on Sunday when his car was swarmed and apparently struck by folks riding by on mini bikes. As he got out of the car on Hollywood Boulevard to assess possible damage to its body, he was quickly swarmed by several of the bikers and attacked! He was pushed against his car and punched several times, even as he ran across the street in an effort to get away! Eventually, the assailants backed off and Ian ran back across the street to console his crying daughter, who was now also out of the car. Ian then drove off as did the bikers. Wow. Super scary!

Take a look at the harrowing incident (below):

Jeez!!!

According to the outlet, an official report was taken and it lists the actor as the victim, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Regardless, the Sharknado star is determined to see a change in his community! The 59-year-old, who shares Mia and daughter Penna, 10, with ex-wife Erin Ludwig, took to his Instagram on Monday to address the horrific incident, saying:

“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes. While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

Thankfully, he and Mia made it out “unscathed” — but still very rattled:

“I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace. This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”

Stressing the “importance of personal and community safety,” the Swamp Thing alum begged officials to take action:

“We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.”

Ian signed off by thanking his loved ones for their support, writing:

“I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year.”

What a s**tty way to end 2023! We’re SO glad he and Mia weren’t physically harmed! See his full statement (below):

Whoa. We don’t blame him for being so upset about this! The outcome could’ve been way worse after this mayhem. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

