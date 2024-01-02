Cardi B Says She Hooked Up With Offset On NYE -- But Denies They’re Back Together!

Leaving toxic energy behind was one of Cardi B’s new year’s resolutions — but we guess getting new d**k wasn’t!

Over the past month or so, the WAP rapper has been going through the relationship wringer… From her and her estranged husband Offset unfollowing each other on social media, to cheating rumors flying, to the pair even fully breaking up, it was a bumpy December. But while she and her baby daddy may no longer be official, the two couldn’t help but bring in the new year together! And it has fans wondering what is going on right now between them!

In a video circulating around X (Twitter), the co-parents can be seen standing side-by-side while making it rain in a Miami strip club! According to TMZ, they both had NYE gigs at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, which made a meetup pretty inevitable. See (below):

Offset & cardi b celebrating the new year at the strip club pic.twitter.com/hLljUqgAje — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 1, 2024

And we don’t know if it was just seeing each other again, the party atmosphere, or if there was something in the air, but the two apparently hooked up! On Monday, the 31-year-old took to Spaces to address the elephant in the room that she and ‘Set had once again been spotted together, and divulged that she got “d**ked down.” She told her fans:

“Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I get d**ked down yesterday? Absolutely, baby.”

OMG! We guess no contact is out of the question for these two amid their split! LOLz!

She added:

“I [needed] some d**k on New Year’s Eve. I feel like we was vibing yesterday and we had a good time.”

Watch (below):

There you have it. Cardi B couldn’t stand all the attention and love Nicki Minaj and her album has been getting so she pulled yet another publicity stunt lying about her and Offset splitting. However, it was a lie the whole time. The desperation is at an ALL TIME HIGH. pic.twitter.com/YkIiUSgxWJ — Da Kid (@romanbackk) January 1, 2024

Ohhh, Cardi!

She did, however, deny once more that they’re back together — but claimed that they’re currently trying to work out their issues and are even going to therapy. So we guess the hookup was just for the sake of celebration??

This, of course, comes after the Be Careful songstress went OFF on her fans on Spaces last week, screaming at them to “shut the f**k up” after speculation arose that she and the Migos rapper were back together after spending Christmas together and being spotted together shortly after in New York City.

Later that same day though, she (sort of?) apologized on social media for the outburst, promising to not bring that toxic energy “into 2024.”

Well, one thing she for sure DID bring into 2024 was her ex! LOLz!

Thoughts?? Let us know in the comments down below!

