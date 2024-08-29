Ice-T's Hilarious Response To A 'Fan' Complaining SVU Has Gotten 'Woke'

OMG, we love us some Ice-T.

The Body Count rapper put some social media trolls in their place on Tuesday. It started when someone asked him out of nowhere:

“Did they write SVU back to normal yet? It started to go woke”

Ha! Law & Order: SVU “started to go woke.” We’ll get back to how hilariously idiotic that take is in a minute…

First, let’s talk about Ice’s HYSTERICAL reaction. He told this supposed “fan”:

“What the F is Woke? lol Like I give a F**k.”

One of these grievance peddlers actually tried to define “woke” for Ice, writing:

“Woke means tearing down my John Wayne statues and forcing me to erect a Spider-Man fountain that sprays gay beer on my lawn that turns it into astroturf.”

Something tells us they didn’t get the response they wanted from Ice. He tweeted back:

“That sounds Dope… F John Wayne.”

HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

AH-Mazing!

That’s almost as funny as the person saying SVU had “started to go woke.” We mean, we’re talking about a show about a diverse cast of NYC cops — led by a woman — protect women from rapists. At what point do these dingbats think this show was ever NOT woke??

Yet another self-own in which some randos make it clear what’s happening here. The culture they love is not getting more radical. THEY ARE. They’re being fed all this culture war swill from right-wing grifters about their lives and jobs and TV shows being destroyed by “wokeness” and they’re swallowing it whole. All it really means most of the time is “having a protagonist who isn’t a white man.” And when these morons go after a show that’s been on since 1999, they prove it.

We got news for ya doofuses. SVU hasn’t changed. You have.

As Ice himself, who plays Sgt. Fin Tutuola, put it talking about the show’s impressive run to People back in January:

“I think SVU is a special show because it’s the first time I’ve ever done something where people walk up in the street and say thank you. And I found out that SVU is as much entertainment as it is therapy for a lot of women because a lot of women that watch the show are survivors — guys too. So it has a different feeling versus just normal entertainment.”

See what we mean? SVU has always been that show. Y’all have only just started being that clown show. Do better.

