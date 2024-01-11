Taylor Swift Honored With 'Full Circle Cat Moment' By Mariska Hargitay!

This is purfect!

We all know Taylor Swift has a beloved Scottish fold named after Mariska Hargitay‘s Law & Order: SVU character Olivia Benson, but now the Anti-Hero artist is getting honored in a similar way!

While chatting with People on Wednesday, the actress revealed her family just named their new cat after the pop star. They now have a Siamese cat affectionately named… Karma! Adorbz!! The ER alum dished:

“Her name was Karma from minute one. That was her name.”

Well, Taylor did sing it herself when she said, “Karma is a cat, purring in my lap ’cause it loves me!” Seems like an easy choice!

While “there were other names thrown out” by her husband Peter Hermann and sons August, 17, and Andrew, 12, her daughter, Amaya, 12, made the final call — which “was a no-brainer,” she explained:

“It just felt so right, and my daughter wasn’t having it any other way.”

Aww!!

Mariska has been a proud Swiftie for a long time now, even showing up to the Eras Tour twice over the summer and snagging an invite to the movie premiere. She also stars in the Bad Blood music video!

Recalling how cool it was to learn that TayTay had named her feline after her character, she reflected:

“I mean, it’s so like, ‘Wait, what? Taylor Swift named her cat after my character?’ And I was so honored because Olivia Benson’s awesome, but also that it resonated with [Taylor]. It was meaningful to me.”

By the way, the Grammy winner was pretty stoked by the honor when she found out, too! When the Jocks star posted a pic of the kitty on Instagram in November, the 34-year-old exclaimed in the comments:

“Are you serious?!!!! Nothing has ever come more full circle LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!”

So sweet!!

Reactions?? Share ’em (below)!

