“9yrs without Sex? F that BS. Weirdo s**t. … F that Journey…. lol … Hey….. If you’re a Guy and you can voluntarily go 9yrs without sex… You’re following the wrong page.. S**t’s Weird to me….. I love to F**. A lot.” – Ice-T, via X (Twitter), reacting to Lenny Kravitz‘s admission that he has been celibate for 9 whole years

[Image via BigBoyTV/Apple Music/YouTube.]