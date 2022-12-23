Manhunt For Middle School Teacher Charged With 25 Counts (!!!) Of Sexual Assault Of A Minor

Illinois police are looking for a middle school teacher on the run.

A manhunt is underway for Ilan Gibori, a former Cooper Middle School teacher in Buffalo Grove, after he was charged with 25 COUNTS of sexual assault of a MINOR. The offender was initially arrested all the way back in March 2021, and attempted to flee after he first caught wind of the investigation regarding his assaults of the middle school student. He was eventually found by the Department of Homeland Security at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport in Texas, allegedly trying to escape the country, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

When he was extradited back to Illinois, his bond was set at $2 million, and according to authorities, posted the necessary 10%, or $200,000, in order to be released. Since then, Ilan has been out on bond with an ankle monitor. Now, as a surprise to no one since he’s already attempted it once, the 48-year-old has fled yet again.

Related: Texas Special Ed Teacher Admits To Having Sex With 15-Year-Old In Classroom Closet

Lake County Police Deputy Christopher Covelli spoke with Reelz’s On Patrol late last week about the offender’s disappearance, revealing Ilan “took his ankle monitor off” back on November 25, and has not been able to be located since leaving his Vernon Hills home. Covelli explained:

“Since [November 25] he has not returned to court, he has not been located at the residence he was registered to live in, and he is on the run, for all intents and purposes.”

He added the 25 felony counts of criminal sexual assault could result in “decades of prison time.” When asked if there are any leads regarding his whereabouts, the Deputy Police Chief explained:

“We’re not quite sure at this point. Investigators are certainly tirelessly trying to locate him, pinpoint where he might be and safely apprehend him and bring him back to Lake County to continue facing the charges, but his whereabouts right now are really unknown.”

Related: Shocking Verdict In Trial Of Woman Accused Of Killing Stepfather Over Nude Photos

We have to admit, it’s a bit baffling that the suspect was not labeled by relevant authorities as a flight risk and denied bond to begin with after he had already fled once…

Regardless, Ilan is described as a 5’11” white male weighing 140lbs with brown eyes and gray hair. Sean “Sticks” Larkin of On Patrol: Live urges anyone with information to contact the Lake County, IL Sheriff’s Office at 1-847-377-4000.

We hope he’s found sooner rather than later so justice can be served.

[Images via Lake County Sheriff’s Office & A&E/YouTube]