Instagram Model Dies At 25 -- Just Days Before Son's First Christmas

Influencer and OnlyFans model Rachel Kaitlyn has tragically passed away just days before her baby son’s first Christmas.

The social media star from Newcastle, UK had her first child, a boy named Kyro, whom she “adored with all her heart” back in March. Sadly her son will be spending his first ever Christmas alone. The Instagram model’s cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but a GoFundMe set up by her friend Claire Robinson said:

“We are all so saddened with this devastating news how this world has failed such a beautiful young girl. Rachel sadly lost her battle with the pressures of this world. We are all so saddened with this devastating news, how this world has failed such a beautiful young girl and how she felt she had no other option [than] to no longer be here.”

She “lost her battle with the pressures of this world”…? Heartbreaking. The model, whose name is Rachel Mee, was only 25 years old.

A second campaign was set up by family friend Chris Coppen to help pay for funeral expenses. In the description, he wrote:

“I’ve been asked from the family of Rachel to set a go fund me up as there have been so many messages paying respects and asking how they can help. This page will help toward the cost of Rachel’s funeral and any associated costs anything else left over will go towards baby kyro’s future.”

If you’d like to donate, you can find the link HERE.

Our hearts are with Rachel’s family, friends, and loved ones — especially baby Kyro. May she rest in peace.

[Image via Instagram/Rachel Kaitlyn]