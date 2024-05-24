Fans Are NOT Happy With Kim Kardashian For Bringing Gypsy Rose Blanchard Onto Fam's Hulu Show! JEEZ!

Kim Kardashian brought Gypsy Rose Blanchard on the season five premiere of The Kardashians this Thursday, and while it may have been the surprise of a lifetime for many of us, lots of vocal fans were NOT happy about the unexpected guest star!

As we reported early on Thursday morning, the SKIMS mogul was shown knocking on Gypsy’s door. The 32-year-old ex-convict wasn’t on screen for long, with Kim merely walking through the doorway and saying hello to Gypsy before the pair hugged it out. But that was all fans needed to see to lay into Kim for the choice to bring Gypsy on the show!!

Having been in prison herself, Gypsy has long been keen on working with the SKKN By Kim biz whiz on the topic of prison reform. But Hulu ain’t the place for it! Not according to Reddit users, at least! In a fiery post on the KUWTK subreddit, which is the site’s most popular destination for all things KarJenner, fans lit into Kim and momager Kris Jenner. Here are just a few of the INTENSE responses to the shocking scene in the season premiere (below):

“Why? Did anyone ask for this? We don’t want this” “The Kardashians will milk whoever is viral at the moment for relevancy” “Oh Lord, come on now Kimmmm” “Is this desperation? Like seriously, Gypsy Rose? I can’t think of anything they have in common other than looking for their 15 minutes of fame any way they can. This is so weird to me!” “The crossover no one wanted” “Kim supposedly works to get people who are wrongly convicted out of prison. So how is working with someone who was justly convicted good for her ‘work?'” “This is disappointing but I don’t even know why I expected more from Kimberly. SMH” “Not the people I ever expected to see together in my life” “Jesus Christ. They’re desperate for any content for the show huh?” “[Kim]’s trying so hard to stay relevant!” “Kim has always been 10 steps behind. Gross.”

Damn!

They sure don’t hold back over on Reddit, do they? LOLz! What do U make of Kim’s move to have Gypsy join The Kardashians, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Kardashians/Hulu/The View/YouTube]