Model & Influencer Alicebambam Tragically Dies After Choking On Kebabs

What a terrible tragedy!

Friends and family of the Thailand-based social media personality and model, Arisara Karbdecho, better known by her online name Alicebambam, confirmed on Monday that she has sadly passed away. According to her mom, Supicha, the 27-year-old influencer’s death came three months after falling into a coma from a freak choking accident. She shared that Arisara constantly had a jam-packed schedule and was scarfing down some pork kebabs and sticky rice one day back in March when the food suddenly got stuck in her throat. Very scary!

Arisara was immediately rushed over to the hospital, but she was unfortunately in too bad of a state. Doctors said they were “nine minutes too late,” and her brain was just deprived of too much oxygen at the time. Ultimately, she was placed on life support until her passing on Monday.

So sad…

Since the news of her death broke, many fans have expressed their grief and offered up their condolences to her loved ones. Her friend Sirikanda Chaiburut opened up about how “shocked” and devastated everyone has been by the loss of Arisara. She said:

“Everybody who knew Arisara is heartbroken. We were shocked when the accident happened but we were all praying she would get better. She was so young and beautiful. I’m devastated she has gone forever.”

Sirikanda revealed a wake will be held on June 10 before the influencer is laid to rest the next day on June 11. The social media star’s mom Supicha also reminded everyone to take care of themselves in a tribute following her daughter’s sudden death, stating:

“I would like to remind all teenagers to take good care of their health, eat food on time, and get enough rest. If I were with her, this kind of tragedy wouldn’t have happened. And I don’t want this kind of thing to happen to anyone or any family again.”

In case you didn’t know, Arisara became popular on social media for posting a ton of cosplay pictures online – gaining a combined following of more than two million people on Facebook and Instagram over the years.

We cannot imagine how Supicha and her daughter’s friends must be feeling after this awful and heartbreaking tragedy. A loss of a child and pal is never easy. We are sending all of our love to Arisara’s loved ones as they mourn her death.

[Image via Arisara Karbdecho/Instagram]