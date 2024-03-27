Beauty Influencer Speaks Out For First Time Since Falling Into Coma During Pregnancy Last Year

Jackie Miller is back.

The beauty influencer shifted her brand to include pregnancy updates at the beginning of last year. And then the unthinkable happened. Just days before the birth of her child was scheduled, she had an aneurysm. She was rushed to the hospital, where they put her into a medically induced coma.

The last post she made was a glamorous pregnancy carousel on May 18, 2023.

Over the course of a few weeks, Jackie got FIVE brain surgeries. Not to mention she was unconscious for the delivery of her baby, which was done by emergency C-section.

It’s been a hard journey, but now Jackie is finally back. In her first post to the ‘gram in nearly a year on Tuesday, she gave everyone some background, writing in the caption:

“What a year it’s been for me and my family. Last May, I was given a 50/50 chance of making it through the night… and now I’m here writing you. One week from the due date of our first child, my husband, Austin, found me collapsed in our living room. I had suffered an aneurysm rupture in my brain. After a month in the ICU here in Orange County, we traveled from hospital to hospital pursuing continued therapies that would help me learn to live again.”

Though she woke up in July, there was still a hard journey of recovery in front of her before she could be on camera again. She explained:

“I still struggle with aphasia, which impacts my speech, and have limited use of my right arm and leg. But, I’m more motivated than ever to keep putting in the work. I look forward to sharing more about my unique journey in the hopes that it helps others going through trauma. There is hope!”

She also took the opportunity to introduce her little girl!

“While recovery has had some incredibly tough moments, having my 10-month old daughter Knoxly by my side has been my source of motivation.”

Awww! With gratitude, she concluded:

“And throughout it all, Austin has been my rock. Friends and family have also stepped up in truly amazing ways to support us from the very beginning. Thank you, mom! The journey to reclaim my life is ongoing but I’m grateful for this community and the opportunity to share my story with you. I hope to offer empathy, provide hope, and bring awareness to the risks women face in pregnancy. More to come, but for now, from the bottom of my heart, thank you all!”

But that’s not all! That came with a video message, too! Jackie spoke directly to camera:

“Hi, it’s me. Thank you for all of your love and support. We have been in hospitals from California to Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas. It’s been a tough year, but we’re ready to go home after 10 months recovery.”

OMG, she hasn’t even been home yet?? What an update! But it’s just the first. She told her fans:

“There is more work to be done but because of friends and family and this community, we’re ready to start living again. I’ll be sharing my journey and recovery, but, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Wow! Wishing her all the best on her recovery! It’s really going to be something to see all her health updates! Seems like this is going to be a very different channel now — one more inspirational than ever before!

BTW, if you want to support Jackie, her sisters set up a GoFundMe to help pay the exorbitant costs of all that hospitalization! See Jackie’s first message back in 10 long months (below)!

[Image via Jackie Miller/Instagram.]