Eva Mendes Says She Quit Acting So Ryan Gosling Didn’t Have To!

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling had an “unspoken agreement” when they had kids… She stays home, he goes to work!

On Tuesday, the Hitch star opened up in an interview with Today about why she stepped back from the spotlight after becoming parents with Ryan — a decision she felt was a “no brainer”! While talking about The Place Beyond the Pines, the 2012 flick that first put them together, Eva gushed over Ryan’s work ethic. She said:

“I’ve never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be, and that means making his co-stars as best as they can be.”

So when it came to deciding who would stay home to raise the kids, it was an easy call. The world needed RyGos in it:

“Unfortunately, or fortunately, there is only one Ryan. So I pretty much stopped just acting after that.”

Damn! We hope she doesn’t feel like she had to give up TOO much just so the Fall Guy star could continue doing the thing they both loved… But honestly, it doesn’t really sound like it!

She added of her transition from the limelight to motherhood:

“It was like a no-brainer. I’m so lucky, and I was like, ‘If I can have this time with my children’ — and I still worked. I just didn’t act, because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away.”

The couple share daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7… And we know how much they don’t want the girls growing up around Hollywood, so we bet Eva’s sacrifice wasn’t too difficult of a decision to make when considering their best interest! She added:

“It was almost just like a nonverbal agreement that it was like, okay, he’s going to work, and I’m going to work. I’m just going to work here.”

Well, we all know how much she supports the Barbie star’s work… Remember her reaction to his Oscars performance?! And on that note, she shared:

“He went and he did his job, and he just happens to be really good at his job. And then he came home.”

The 50-year-old momma added:

“That’s what it’s about. You go, you do your job the best you can, and then you come home.”

So sweet!

