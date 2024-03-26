Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Secretly Welcomed Their Baby! See The Photo Proof!

Big congrats to Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse! The stunning couple quietly welcomed their first baby!

When? Um… At some point??

The pair were spotted by paparazzi going for a walk in Los Angeles this week, and — surprise, surprise — they had a stroller with them! In the pics, obtained by DailyMail.com, you can see Rob pushing the pink pram — still recognizable despite sporting a hat, a hoodie, and sunglasses.

Funny way for us to find out Rob and Suki’s baby is here! How did they keep it secret? Well, R-Patz is known for ducking press and doesn’t even have social media. Heck, he’s so private we might not even have known the Bad Batch actress was preggers except she’s also working on her pop star career. She couldn’t help but go onstage and show off that bump last November!

As for when the pair welcomed the baby, it was likely in the last month. Suki and Rob were seen on a walk in late February, with one more baby bump and one less stroller.

In any case, we just want to extend our congrats to the new parents! Whenever they’re ready, we’d love to meet the little one!

