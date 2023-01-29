The Internet SLAMS Zachary Levi For Seemingly Posting Anti-Vax Tweets!

Some tweets from Zachary Levi have fans raising their eyebrows right now!

The Shazam! Fury Of The Gods star has come under fire over the weekend after he seemingly posted some anti-covid vaccine content on Twitter! It all started when Zachary responded to a question on Twitter from Lyndon Wood (an account with a history of anti-vaccine views and transphobic rhetoric), who asked if anyone agreed “that Pfizer is a real danger to the world.” And his response? Well, Zachary firmly replied:

“Hardcore agree.”

People quickly took to the comments section to slam the 42-year-old actor for seemingly promoting anti-vax views. However, Zachary soon followed up the tweet to clarify what he meant and posted a link to a 2009 statement from the Department of Justice touching on Pfizer paying a $2.3 billion settlement for fraudulent marketing over misbranding the inflammatory drug Bextra. Check out the tweet (below):

Just one example of what I’m referring to…????https://t.co/5xCpCSCDrl — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) January 29, 2023

Basically, it looks like he is trying to explain that the initial tweet was about the corruption in big pharma. But most social media users are not buying it! See the reactions (below):

“Thoughts and prayers to the WB PR who’s had their hands full with Ezra Miller’s crimes, Black Adam’s alleged leaked financials and the Henry Cavill mess, who’s now logging into twitter dot com to see Zachary Levi’s antivaxxer tweet” “The #DC curse continues. Is Zachary Levi talking about Pfizer wanting to raise the price of the vaccine to $110-$130? Or is he a vaccine denier. He’d better clarify soon…. and it better be the first one.” “To everyone pointing out that @ZacharyLevi’s tweet might NOT be anti-vax but instead refer to legit criticism of drug companies, I bet this could be cleared up pretty quickly if he just said ‘everyone should get their vaccine!’ …but he won’t.” “Listen, I want to believe that Zachary Levi was talking about how Big Pharma is ruining people’s lives with cruel business tactics, I really do. But y’all really think he Quote Retweeted a militant anti-vax account by accident cause he misunderstood the question? Be for real.” “For those who are famous, or want to be famous. If you make a controversial statement on Twitter people will drag you. Then they will search and see if you said anything else controversial. IF THIS HAPPENS THIS IS YOUR MOMENT TO CLARIFY OR APOLOGIZE. Zachary Levi’” “Zachary Levi has promoted Jordan Peterson on Joe Rogan’s podcast and now is promoting vaccine conspiracy theories on social media. Not every actor is going to have the same political views, but his tweet and who he’s promoted is very dangerous”

About that. As Zachary’s name started trending on Twitter Sunday, a video also has resurfaced of him on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, during which he praised controversial conservative figure Jordan Peterson and did not correct Joe Rogan when he deadnamed and misgendered Elliot Page. See (below):

Y'all just haven't been paying attention to Zachary Levi. He's a hardcore Trump Christian who supports Jordan Peterson calling him a "deep thinker." A transphobe who appeared on the 700 Club, a Trump Republican Christian network that has HATES minorities & gays for existing. https://t.co/p0300n2BAJ pic.twitter.com/uF9kHt0VOW — Dana (Store Name) #AmplifyBlackVoices @ #Sundance (@sagesurge) January 29, 2023

Wow…

Zachary hasn’t made another clarification about the controversy at this time. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

