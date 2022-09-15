Iowa Girl Who Killed Rapist Ordered To Pay His Family $150,000!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

In our unending series of seriously scary legal news for women, a teen Iowa rape victim is being ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution after fatally stabbing her abuser. But believe it or not, this is probably the best possible outcome for her.

Last year, Pieper Lewis pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury for stabbing Zachary Brooks, and was facing up to 20 years in prison. But the story definitely isn’t that black and white…

The young girl ran away from home back in 2020 at the age of 15 and began sleeping in the halls of a Des Moines building. Shortly after, she began residing with a man who lived in the building but soon left. She explained in a statement as part of her plea deal, which was obtained by People:

“[He was] verbally, physically and sexually abusive towards me shortly after I moved into his apartment.”

Disgusting.

She then moved in with another tenant who lived across the hall, and stayed with him from mid April till June 2, 2020, when she was eventually arrested. She explained that shortly after she moved in, he created an online dating profile for her and would “arrange for me to have sex with men for money.”

That’s right. Pieper was literally being sex trafficked.

She was introduced to Brooks in May, one month after beginning her residence with the unnamed man. She stayed with him for three days, she claimed, during which he sexually assaulted her multiple times. She explained she was then forced to return to her rapist when her alleged trafficker sent her “to Mr. Brooks’ apartment to get marijuana.” She explained:

“He told me that I needed to ‘turn that trick’ to ‘get us some weed.’”

She initially refused but says the man threatened her life:

“[The man] grabbed a knife from the kitchen counter and pressed it against my neck. … He cut my neck with the knife and this frightened me. When I agreed to meet with Mr. Brooks, [the man] removed the knife from my throat.”

What terrifying experiences for such a young girl.

Brooks then picked Pieper up on May 31 and brought her back to his place, where she claims he forced her to drink alcohol and smoke weed — before sexually abusing her again. Pieper says she and Brooks both fell asleep after the attack, and when she woke she saw her opportunity — a knife in a black sheath on his nightstand. She confessed:

“I suddenly realized that Mr. Brooks had raped me yet again and was overcome with rage. Without thinking, I immediately grabbed the knife from his nightstand and began stabbing him.”

She stabbed him 30 times in the chest, arms, and groin.

Pieper was arrested and charged with first-degree murder soon after. If she had been convicted on that charge she could have served DECADES in prison! Remember, even pleading guilty to the manslaughter charge could have gotten her 20 years. So believe it or not, this is a win for her.

This week it was decided that instead of going to prison, the now 17-year-old Pieper will be placed on a five-year supervised probation in addition to being ordered to pay the $150,000 in restitution to Brooks’ family, according to online court records. The Associated Press reports from the trial that Polk County District Judge David M. Porter called the probation sentence “a second chance for the teen.” As for the restitution, he claimed:

“This court is presented with no other option.”

He then cited restitution payment being mandatory under Iowa state law.

Pieper was also ordered to serve 1,200 hours of community service, and was informed if she violates her probation, she could end up having to serve a 20-year sentence.

In response to the news, a GoFundMe was created by one of the teen’s former teachers to help with the restitution, and as of Thursday $366,058 has been raised — seems like she’ll be able to cover that restitution and more.

What do YOU think of this controversial legal situation??

If you or someone you know is being sexually victimized, help is available through the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673

