Ricky Martin’s Nephew Files Sexual Assault Complaint Against Singer After Being Sued For $20 Million

This controversy with Ricky Martin just took an unexpected turn…

Just days after suing his nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez over false incest and sexual abuse allegations, police spokesman Edward Ramírez told The Associated Press on Saturday the 50-year-old singer was named in another sexual assault complaint filed on Friday at the police department in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Details of the allegation, as well as the name of the person who filed the complaint, have not been made public due to the nature of the complaint.

However, the outlet reported someone unauthorized to speak about the case had confirmed that Dennis was the one who filed the new complaint. The person also noted that the latest accusations do not immediately warrant an arrest since the alleged incident did not happen recently, adding that law enforcement is investigating to determine whether charges are necessary. Whoa…

Ricky’s attorney José Andréu-Fuentes seemingly confirmed the 21-year-old was the person who made the new complaint. Without naming names, he told People in a statement on Sunday:

“These claims are wildly offensive and completely untethered from reality. When this man previously made similar allegations, his legal case had to be withdrawn — not least because he himself admitted under oath that Ricky Martin had never assaulted him in any way. Now, after being sued for trying to extort Mr. Martin, he is attempting to spread his lies again. It is beyond time that the media stops giving this deeply troubled individual the oxygen of publicity and allows him to get the help he so clearly needs.”

The legal move seems to be in response to the Glee alum filing a $20 million lawsuit against Dennis and accusing him of “extortion, malicious prosecution, abuse of rights, and damages” over the first sexual abuse allegations. As you may recall, Dennis first requested a domestic abuse restraining order against the Livin’ La Vida Loca artist in July, claiming the pair were romantically involved for seven months and stalked and harassed him once the alleged incestuous relationship ended. Ricky vehemently denied the allegations when it came out. While the uncle was prepared to fight against the claims in court, things took a turn when Dennis withdrew his claim, and the judge subsequently dismissed the case.

Despite ending the court case at the time, Ricky further claimed that Dennis continued to harass him, sending “more than 10 messages” every day. He also supposedly shared the musician’s private number on Instagram, forcing Ricky to change it. Yikes!

