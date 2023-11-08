Patrick Dempsey Announced As This Year’s Sexiest Man Alive -- And The Internet ROASTS Him!

Patrick Dempsey is officially People’s new Sexiest Man Alive — and fans have thoughts!!

The outlet announced the news late on Tuesday evening, sharing an interview with the Grey’s Anatomy staple where he claimed he actually thought it was a “joke” when he was honored with the position! He recalled:

“I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid!”

LOLz! Well, now it’s your time to shine, you beautiful bride.

He continued:

“I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good.”

But beyond his ego, he says he’s “glad it’s happening at this point” in his life, not only for the “recognition,” but also because it gives him “the platform to use it for something positive” — specifically for The Dempsey Center, a cancer care and support center the 57-year-old founded in 2008 in honor of his late mother.

Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd on and off screen!!

But not everyone thinks the title is quite as cool as he does… Namely, his kids:

“[They’re] just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be. Which is good, they keep me young.”

Ha! And it sounds like they’re not alone!

When People announced the news on their Instagram, netizens quickly flooded the comments with varying opinions on the relevancy of their choice:

“y’all took wayyy too long for this one” “I mean yes he is v attractive but it’s not 2005, why couldn’t yall pick someone more relevant?” “Did I time travel? Is this a flashback to 15 years ago?” “I thought this was 2013 when I read the name. What team chooses these? Or who pays for this title?”

Many fans even shared that they would have actually preferred fellow actor Pedro Pascal for the coveted position:

“pedro pascal was ROBBED.” “I’m sad it’s not daddy Pedro [tear] and also kind of surprised that Patrick Dempsey hasn’t already gotten it in the past??” “Are you guys for real? It was the year of Pedro Pascal. He was the biggest star of the year. Patrick is fine and all but not super relevant. Y’all missed the mark on this one.”

Others, however, approved of the pic:

“I’m shocked that he wasn’t the sexiest man alive sooner. I have seen this man in person. This award is well deserved.” “He’s gotten better with age!! I Love Patrick!!” “I understand that other people may have deserved it more but cmon it’s MCDREAMY. How are you guys complaining about this.”

Watch his Sexiest Man interview (below):

But what are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

