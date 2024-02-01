Tom Brady Dating ANOTHER Girl Amid Irina Shayk Relationship: SOURCE

Does Tom Brady have a secret woman in his life — who he’s hiding from Irina Shayk??

As we’ve been following, the former football fan favorite has been taking it slow on the relationship front since splitting from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in 2022. There were reports he and Kim Kardashian did a bit of flirting last summer, and we know he’s dipped his toe in the dating pool with Irina. But is there another lady that he’s managed to keep under the radar?? That’s certainly the latest rumor!

Related: Travis Kelce Reveals Exactly When Taylor Swift Romance Started!

During Thursday’s episode of the Deux U podcast, an anonymous source sent in a tip alleging he’s been kee-keeing with a mystery gal:

“New Tom Brady girl. They were in St Barts together not long ago. Apparently, she left her ex-boyfriend for Tom, and has met his kids and everything.”

WHOA! Pump the brakes! She left her BF for him?? And has already met his kids?? That’s some major tea… Especially considering one of the main reasons Tom has refrained from fully committing to Irina has been because he wants to focus all his time on his kids! Ouch…

The new woman was described as a Miami-based model with “an amazing body,” who’s “beautiful” and “blonde,” but her identity was kept private.

Well, if this is all true, Tom is certainly keeping himself busy… He was just spotted with Irina in NYC last month and reportedly sees her “several times a week.” But maybe the mystery girl ISN’T a secret… Maybe Irina knows! Weeks after breakup rumors late last year, she conveniently showed up at the main entrance of Tom’s condo building with what insiders at the time said was the goal of being seen. So maybe she just likes being associated with him?? Who knows!

Listen to the tip (below):

Do YOU believe the report, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via The Pat McAfee Show/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]