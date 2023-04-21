Irina Shayk Bravely Fought Through Being Told She Was 'Too Sexy' To Be A Top Model

Will no one shed a tear for the ultra beautiful? The ones who are the wrong type of gorgeous for their preferred profession?

We can’t help but kid after reading Irina Shayk‘s profile in the latest Harper’s Bazaar, published online Thursday. The supermodel spoke to writer Nikki Ogunnaike about confidence and self-love, especially as it pertains lately to parenting Lea, the 6-year-old daughter she shares with Bradley Cooper. She was, we’re certain, trying to share a message about body positivity. But as in all cases, sometimes you just have to consider the messenger…

When gurl talked about keeping her confidence as she toiled away, despite the naysayers who didn’t think she measured up, she said boldly:

“I’ve never really [cared about] people’s opinions, even early in my modeling career, when they were like: ‘Oh my God, she doesn’t really look like a model. She’s not skinny, she’s too sexy, she’s never going to be a model.'”

Not skinny?? Just to be clear, this was Irina in 2010, at the time she was just hitting it big.

Obviously modeling jobs have their own stringent body requirements, and we don’t doubt Irina was turned down for jobs. But when the glaring flaw she comes up with when talking about what held her back was being considered “too sexy,” yeah, it’s kind of giving Gretchen Weiners, “I’m sorry that people are so jealous of me” vibes.

Again, she is talking ultimately about body positivity and being yourself. She added that she would get asked to diet for jobs — and refused:

“I was always like: ‘No, I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to lose 10 pounds.”

Good for her! Really!

But also… This is for the “Finding Beauty” issue of Harper’s. Is anyone out there feeling driven to find the strength within themselves after learning Irina Shayk persisted despite being told she was “too sexy”? Not exactly the stuff inspiring underdog biopics are made of, is it?

Still, every person’s life comes with their own set of challenges, even if some pale in comparison to the majority of the world’s…

What do YOU think of the 37-year-old’s words? Ch-ch-check out Irina’s cover and more (below) then read her entire profile HERE! Let us know if you’re inspired!

