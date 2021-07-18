Law & Order: SVU Actor Isaiah Stokes Charged With Second Degree Murder After Fatally Shooting At A Man 11 Times

A grand jury in Queens, New York, charged TV actor Isaiah Stokes for the murder of Tyrone Jones.

According to a press release from the Queens District Attorney’s Office, the alleged incident happened on February 7 around 2:45 pm. Video surveillance footage allegedly showed Stokes exiting a vehicle parked at an intersection in Queens, New York, and approaching a driver’s side window. He then allegedly fired 11 gunshots into the car, hitting the 37-year-old victim. According to the DA’s Office, Jones was later pronounced dead by the paramedics. At this time, no further information has been released about what led to the murder.

On Friday morning, Stokes was arraigned on a three-count indictment charging him with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. District Attorney Melinda Katz said in the press release about his alleged crime:

“The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting. Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.”

In case you didn’t know, Stoke has appeared in several television dramas since 2006. He played two-episode stints on shows like Rescue Me, The Americans, Louie, and Blue Bloods. His other acting credits include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Boardwalk Empire, and Power. According to his IMDB page, he also records and performs music under the moniker I$AIAH.

Stokes’ next court date is set for July 19. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years to life in prison.

[Image via Law&Order: SVU/Peacock, PNP/WENN ]