Model Iskra Lawrence Responds To HORRIBLE Comments About Her Bikini Body After Pregnant Runway Appearance!

Iskra Lawrence is not here for the body hate she received after walking the runway for Cupshe during Miami Swim Week — while pregnant!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the model, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Philip Payne, posted pictures of herself from the fashion show along with comments from social media users body shaming her. And she called all of the online trolls out! She wrote over a photo of herself smiling with her arms wrapped around her stomach as she strutted down the runway:

“Imagine body shaming a stranger on the internet…”

Iskra continued on the next slide with an image of herself in a one-piece suit:

“That’s 6 months pregnant walking in Miami Swim week more proud of her body than ever after TTC.”

And these messages were HORRIBLE, y’all! They ranged from everything from telling her she’s “unhealthy” to calling her “vile” and more. Check out a few of the disgusting comments (below):

“To call her ‘model’ is a travesty to those who take care of themselves and look beautiful.” “This is not healthy. Sorry.” “PLEASE cover up” “I hate how we Americans promote unhealthy lifestyles. Big may be beautiful, however, it is unhealthy.”

What the f**k!! According to Iskra, “out of hundreds” of remarks online, she only “found two kind comments.” Heartbreaking. She added in the final slide:

“Comment your clap backs (I need a good laugh) But I do want to thank these trolls for being so obsessed with me they made commenting on my big fat pregnant body their biggest priority so impressive you have nothing more important to do. Such a surprise.”

Go off! Ultimately, Iskra is just shocked people don’t know better nowadays. She concluded in the caption:

“I’m still in disbelief that in 2024 (and with everything going on in the world) that fat shaming a pregnant woman seemed like the best use of your time?”

We are in complete disbelief, too. It’s awful to see that so many people still find it OK to body shame someone online when it’s so NOT! And it needs to stop! See Iskra’s response post (below):

Ignore all the haters, Iskra! You were absolutely stunning and glowing while killing it on the runway! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below. And send some love Iskra’s way!

[Image via Iskra Lawrence/Instagram]