Rebel Wilson’s Bombshell Memoir Claims Were The 'Catalyst’ In Isla Fisher Deciding To Announce Sacha Baron Cohen Divorce, Her Friends Say!

Did Rebel Wilson have anything to do with Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher’s big news this week? That is a question on many folks’ minds right now!

In case you missed it, the pair announced on social media on Friday they broke up last year after more than two decades together. They even had already filed for divorce! Immediately, we — and many others — could not help but think that the shocking announcement had something to do with Rebel’s new memoir. She claimed in Rebel Rising that her time filming The Brothers Grimsby with Sacha was so awful, as he and his friends allegedly tried to get her to put her finger in his butt for the project. The 52-year-old actor denied the accusation and tried to stop her from releasing the book! However, Rebel refused to back down and released it anyway.

So, the timing of the allegations and divorce announcement are quite eyebrow-raising. They seemed to be connected! But a source close to the couple later told Us Weekly the split had “nothing to do” with Rebel’s claims, saying:

“They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention. They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family.”

Hmm…

Was the timing of Sacha and Isla’s divorce announcement really a coincidence? We don’t buy that! Of course, the breakup most likely was not caused by the memoir. Their marriage had been over long before Sacha’s controversy in light of the book began! But it seems likely the pair only came forward with split news because of the allegations!

Now, friends of the 48-year-old actress have shed more light on the situation. And they? This is NOT a coincidence! A source told The Sun that her inner circle said Isla decided to announce the breakup because she wanted to protect her “reputation” in the business from the “embarrassing” allegations about the Borat actor! Whoa! They explained:

“Rebel’s book was a catalyst in Isla deciding to announce this to the world. She’s got her own career and reputation to worry about. Those close to her said it was starting to get embarrassing with all of the allegations that were spilling out of Rebel’s book. So she felt as though it was the right thing to do to inform everyone of their decision.”

Their joint statement made it seem like the decision was mutual, right? Well, it turns out that was not the case! According to the outlet, Sacha desperately wanted to keep their breakup a secret still! The insider said:

“Sacha, on the other hand, did not want that. He has been making as though it’s business as usual before they made this announcement.”

Was that why Isla gushed about her Valentine’s Day tradition with Sacha two months ago on The Kelly Clarkson Show? She went along with the “business as usual” plan and pretended everything was fine between them. But once the bombshell allegations from Rebel came out and the backlash began, she pushed for the divorce announcement to avoid having to deal with the fallout. Is this what happened? That’s what it sounds like! The Sun source continued:

“They have been having difficulties for some time and have battled to make things work. They didn’t want to throw their love away for the sake of their family. Privately, though, friends were made aware. They went to great lengths to keep things ‘business as usual’ on social media so as to control the narrative in a way they both felt comfortable with. This decision wasn’t taken lightly and they remain incredibly close. There’s still a lot of love there.”

Hopefully, these two can remain amicable as their divorce continues for the sake of their three kids! We all know how nasty exes can get sometimes towards each other during the process! What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

