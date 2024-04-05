Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher Breakup Had 'Nothing To Do' With Rebel Wilson Book, Says Insider

If you’re anything like us, you heard the Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher news and immediately thought of Rebel Wilson!

Sacha and Isla announced on Friday morning after over 20 years together they were divorcing. And the news comes right as Rebel’s memoir is coming out, supposedly despite Sacha’s protestations! She says he’s been trying to keep her from releasing it since it tells the story of her horrible experience filming The Brothers Grimsby — in which he and a bunch of his friends allegedly pressured her to put her finger in his butt on film. Sacha has denied the story, though it sounds a lot like his films’ sense of humor, frankly. But it’s a really bad look for the comedian.

So with the divorce news coming on the heels of that controversy, it’s a natural conclusion the two are connected. But even in their announcement, the Borat and Wedding Crashers stars explain they actually split back in 2023. They wrote:

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

And now a source close to the couple is telling Us Weekly the breakup had “nothing to do” with Rebel’s claims! The insider said:

“They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention. They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family.”

We absolutely believe Rebel’s claims had nothing to do with the divorce. But with the divorce announcement? We don’t buy for a second that’s a coincidence! Their kids didn’t happen to finally come to terms with the divorce just as the backlash is hitting.

No, our guess is Isla didn’t want to field a single question about Grimsby, Rebel’s claims, Sacha’s sense of humor, or any of that nonsense on her next red carpet. Moreover, she’s already been getting some comments about it on her social media! And she wants to make perfectly clear that’s NOT her controversy. After all, she’s trying to move on with her life, why should she deal with the fallout, right?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

