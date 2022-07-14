Ivana Trump Unexpectedly Dies At 73

Donald Trump’s first wife has suddenly passed away.

According to reports, Ivana Trump died Thursday afternoon at her Manhattan apartment at the age of 73. Police were alerted to a call of a person in cardiac arrest at 10 East 64th Street on the Upper East Side at 12:40 p.m. today. Officials said the socialite seemingly died of natural causes and aren’t considering her death suspicious.

Related: Donald Allegedly Assaulted A Secret Service Agent?

The former president, who was married to Ivana from 1977 to 1992, paid tribute to the one-time Trump Organization employee in a post on Truth Social, writing:

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

R.I.P., indeed.

[Image via Rob Rich/WENN]