Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Unreleased Tupac Poem & Twitter Feels REAL Bad For Will Smith!

Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating the late Tupac Shakur’s birthday with a soul-stirring poem, and Twitter really hopes Will Smith hasn’t been online to read it!

On Tuesday night, the Girls Trip star took to Instagram to post a video ahead of the rapper’s Wednesday birthday, showing fans a never-before-seen poem titled Lost Soulz that the rap icon penned.

Video: Watch Jada, Willow Smith, & Adrienne Banfield-Norris Steam Their Vaginas!

JPS explained she “went down memory lane” and looked back on the “many letters and many poems” Shakur sent to her, telling fans in the clip:

“I don’t think this one has ever been published… I don’t think he would have minded that I shared this with you guys.”

While Pac might not have minded the mushy post, Jada’s husband may have — at least according to Twitter.

Users took to the platform to express frustration and sadness on behalf of Will, who many feel is still in competition with Jada’s late close friend. Twitics wrote:

“Will Smith has been the best in everything else except in Jada’s heart” “Will Smith is a multimillionaire still losing the affection of his wife to a man who died 25 years ago” “Will smith in constant competition with a dead man” “It’s tupac’s 50th birthday and jada pinketh posted ANOTHER poem he wrote her lmaoo ayo, pray for will smith, focus on yourselves kings” “I could not be will smith” “Will smith has to be depressed every year on 2pacs birthday” “will smith is a libra and jada is a virgo. she runs that whole relationship wtf did y’all expect”

It’s unclear if Will is bothered by Jada celebrating Tupac’s life, but the I Am Legend star did admit he used to be “deeply, deeply insecure” about their history.

For those who don’t know, Pinkett Smith and the hip-hop legend had, as Jada put it on a 2019 episode of Red Table Talk, a “complex relationship.” The pair met on the first day of high school in Baltimore and grew close until Jada walked away from their friendship because she felt Tupac’s life was becoming too dangerous. The former friends were estranged at the time of his death.

In her birthday post, the 49-year-old actress said she believed the poem was the original concept for Pac’s song Lost Souls, which was featured on the soundtrack for the 1997 crime flick Gang Related. She then theorized that the rapper — who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1997 when he was just 25 years old — possibly wrote the poem while imprisoned on Rikers Island in New York after he was charged in a sexual assault case in the ’90s.

Ch-ch-check out the post (below) to hear Jada read Pac’s immortal words.

[Image via Avalon/WENN]