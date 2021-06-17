RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Asks Judge To Toss Telemarketing Scam Case Because She Was Confused During The Arrest?!

Okay, what is Jen Shah up to here????

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star reportedly asked a judge to toss the criminal charges she faces in an alleged telemarketing scheme — claiming to have been so confused during the arrest. So we’re not lawyers here, but what does that even have to do with anything??

In new court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the reality star filed the motion pleading for the case against her to be dismissed due to “legal and factual insufficiency” and suppression of evidence. As you may recall, Shah was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering back in March. The Bravolebrity and her assistant Stuart Smith allegedly ripped off hundreds of elderly victims in a scam that lasted for almost nine years. She has since pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Related: Erika Jayne Dropped By Lawyers After Hulu Doc — And Forced To Sell Off RHOBH Clothes!

In a new affidavit, the TV personality explained she received a call from an unknown person while on her way to film an episode of RHOSLC and shortly before her March 30 apprehension. She then received another ring from the New York Police Department, believing it might’ve been about a protection order she got against a perpetrator who allegedly assaulted her in 2017. While still on the phone, Shah claimed the detective instructed her to pull over without telling her why. She was then unexpectedly placed in handcuffs. The court docs read:

“I was at this point very confused and emotionally off-balanced from the strange series of events, and thought I might have been the victim of false identification.”

Rolling our eyes right now…

Even more so, Jen said she never received an answer on whether she was being placed under arrest or not. The handcuffs didn’t give any sort of indication?? Shah also claimed she didn’t know what she was signing off on even though the investigator read her Miranda rights aloud. And here’s the kicker: she also blamed it all on her dry contact lenses and blurry vision, saying:

“Even while being read my rights, I did not fully understand what was going on and still thought that one explanation might be a potential misidentification. I was eager to find out what was going on, what [the detective] ‘just wanted to talk to’ me about, and why he ‘wanted to make sure [I was] OK.’ Because I was not getting questions to my answers, I believed that the only way I was going to get an answer was to sign the paper and waive my rights.”

And the excuses don’t end there. Jen further asserted she was unaware of their conversation being recorded:

“I did not know the purpose of the conversation or what, if anything, I was being charged with until close to the end of the 1-hour, 20-minute interrogation.”

We guess the new tactic is to play completely dumb now? What do you think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Jen Shah/Instagram]