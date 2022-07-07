One Tree Hill Star Bevin Prince’s Husband Dead After Being Struck By Lightning

This is absolutely heartbreaking.

One Tree Hill star Bevin Prince’s husband William Friend has passed away after he was struck by lightning in North Carolina on Sunday afternoon. According to local outlet WECT6 News, authorities discovered the 33-year-old on a boat after he had been struck by lightning during a storm near Masonboro Island, off the coast of Wilmington.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (with their Marine Unit), as well as Wilmington Police Department’s Marine Unit, rushed to his aid after several eyewitnesses flagged them down, per the outlet. Once at the boat, deputies performed CPR before rushing William to the Marina for emergency medical attention. EMS then moved him into an ambulance where they spent 20 minutes trying to resuscitate him. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead.

Bevin’s friend Odette Annable confirmed the tragedy via a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on Wednesday, writing:

“The unimaginable has happened and we have to say goodbye to another friend, @britwilliam. My best friend @bevinaprince beloved husband. Will, it feels surreal writing this. Mostly because it feels like you were just getting started. The life and love that you gave to my best friend made it feel okay that we were thousands of miles apart. As I sit in your beautiful home, looking out onto the ocean, I keep thinking about what a gift you gave to Bevin. What a gift you gave to everyone who knew you to witness the passion that burned in your soul. The passion to help people, to build your business, to find happiness like I’d never seen from you living in North Carolina with Bevin.”

The You Again alum added that she’ll “forever be grateful” to William for loving Bevin the way he did, continuing:

“You were perfect for her in every way. You supported her dreams, you made her feel seen, you adored her with every bit of your soul and I will forever be grateful to witness that kind of love.”

Now with Bevin as she grieves, Odette has been soaking in all the stories the former CW star has to share about what made her husband so amazing, she noted:

“Being here with Bevin, hearing her share stories about you and your love breaks my heart for her, because she lost the love of her life and the world lost a really really good one. I know you will still be with her and your gorgeous brothers and family the Prince family, and we will all feel you spreading your light and beauty through everyone who was fortunate enough to know you. At only 33 years old, you did it, and you went out like no other in a blaze of glory. May you Rest In Peace you charming, witty, beautiful British man who loved the s**t out of America. I love you.”

Oh, we cannot imagine how difficult this must be for all of William’s loved ones, especially Bevin who married the businessman in May 2016. What a scary, freak accident…

Those who wish to support Bevin during this time of need have been asked to consider donating to one of William’s favorite causes, Odette continued:

“If you feel compelled to help or know Will and want to support, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to these causes that Will believed in with his heart. One of them being the business [Recess By Bevin Prince] that he built alongside his wife and my best friend @bevinaprince. Bevin and the women in her company have worked so hard to keep this dream going and all he would have wanted was to see them continue to succeed.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the costs of a funeral, support Bevin’s fitness company, and donate to Special Operators Transition Foundation. Those who wish to donate can do so HERE. Read Odette’s full tribute (below).

At this time, Bevin has yet to make a statement about her devastating loss. Recess By Bevin Prince did announce that classes would be canceled for the week as they all mourn the loss of William. We are sending them all SO much love. R.I.P.

