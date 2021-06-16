James Corden, Marissa Jaret Winokur, & Ariana Grande Celebrate No Lockdowns Anymore In HILARIOUS Mini Musical!

So long, In The Heights! James Corden and Ariana Grande are here with a brand new mini musical to sing along to!

Premiering Wednesday on the Late Late Show, the performers sang a parody of Good Morning Baltimore from Hairspray — but instead of celebrating Tracy Turnblad’s walk to school, they sang their excitement for “no lockdowns anymore.” The original star of the Broadway musical, Marissa Jaret Winokur, even made a cameo!

The lighthearted vid included spectacular dance numbers, a shout-out to Dr. Anthony Fauci, and lyrics like:

“It’s been so long since I’ve put on my shoes, so (oh, oh) let’s hit the club and get drunk and get matching tattoos.”

Ari even belted:

“Making plans is like sex to me!”

