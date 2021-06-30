James Corden Annoyed HE Didn't Get Ellen's Job -- & Now Reportedly Wants A Raise!

Many people are excited Kelly Clarkson will be taking over Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime TV slot next fall, but James Corden is apparently not one of those people.

Why? Because The Late Late Show host reportedly wanted the coveted slot for himself!

According to an OK! insider, the British comedian is very “upset” he wasn’t tapped to replace the daytime diva, and is now threatening to return to the UK if he doesn’t get a decent raise!

The source says the 42-year-old is unsure why he wasn’t asked to take over Ellen’s slot, especially after having just successfully hosted Friends: The Reunion on HBOMax, and is now “weighing his options” to see if it’s worth staying in the States to keep hosting his CBS program.

Explaining that Corden — who reportedly earns $5 million a year, plus an extra $9 mil for side hosting gigs like the annual Tony Awards — has “made his case” with execs, the insider shared:

“He figures he’s been doing this longer than Kelly and has a huge fanbase and wants his next deal to reflect that financially… His contract is up next August, and his bosses must know he’s been mulling a move back to the UK.”

As anyone who’s heard him speak could guess, the comedian originally grew up in London. However, he and wife Julia Carey live in Los Angeles with their three children: son Max, 10, and daughters Carey, 6, and Charlotte, 3.

That could change, though. The insider noted that Corden confessed to feeling homesick last December, but added he’d “settle for staying put if he can make more and work less.”

While making more money is definitely in the cards, Corden might not be working less anytime soon, as he and his show have come under fire over the past month for his Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts segment, with critics accusing it of being racist against Asians.

As we reported, over 46,000 people signed a change.org petition to remove the segment, which sees guests having to either answer a juicy question or eat a “disgusting” food — which are many times Asian delicacies like century egg, balut, and chicken feet.

Corden responded to the backlash during an interview with Howard Stern earlier this month, sharing:

“The next time we do that bit we absolutely won’t involve or use any of those foods. Our show is a show about joy and light and love — we don’t want to make a show to upset anybody.”

Good call! But it sounds like critics may get their wish of this segment being gone permanently if Corden’s salary demands aren’t met — as he’ll be gone, too!

