James Corden 'Nearly Killed' The Friends Cast Doing Carpool Karaoke! Watch!

These seven are having too much fun!

The beloved cast of Friends popped up on The Late Late Show this week, and host James Corden made the most of the big group’s arrival on set!

To celebrate the sitcom’s recent reunion, all six main cast members — David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry — hopped on the back of an over-sized golf cart and let Corden drive them around the Warner Bros. lot for a while!

Of course, the group did a particularly memorable rendition of “Carpool Karaoke” while on the move, rocking out to the long-running sitcom’s iconic theme song I’ll Be There For You, originally by The Rembrandts.

As you can see (below), Courteney was particularly excited about it — “I’ve always wanted to do ‘Carpool Karaoke!'” she exclaimed at one point — while James’ driving left a little bit to be desired at times.

At one point he hops off and leaves the unwieldy vehicle in neutral while the cast is about to get off — and the whole thing rolls away! So scary! He then turns to the camera and admits:

“Honestly, just nearly killed the cast of Friends.”

Thankfully everyone was fine! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

LOLz!

Love this new take on “Carpool Karaoke” — and we really love all the affection and good energy the Friends cast clearly has for each other! So heartwarming to see!

What’d U think of the segment, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Late Late Show/YouTube]