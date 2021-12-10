Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Ex-Husband Sentenced To Federal Prison Time In $300 Million Pump-And-Dump Scheme

The ex-husband of the former Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison following his conviction over orchestrating a $300 million pump-and-dump stock scheme.

Abraxas “AJ” Discala (pictured with Sigler, above, inset) was sentenced to 11 1/2 years in prison on Wednesday morning in a federal courthouse in Brooklyn. He married the actress when she was just 22 years old in 2003, and also acted as her money manager during their time together,

Related: ‘Shark Tank’ Stars Sued For Fraud Over Alleged ‘Structured Scam’!

In addition to the long sentence in federal prison, the 50-year-old was also ordered to pay nearly $2.5 million in fines, as well as a to-be-determined amount in restitution, which will be ordered at a later date.

Discala, who was the CEO of now-defunct OmniView Capital Advisors, had been convicted back in May 2018 of artificially inflating shares of unstable stocks and then selling them off to unwitting investors prior to their crashing.

Breon Peace, a US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said of Discala’s scheme in a statement:

“Discala conspired to manipulate trading activity in penny stocks in furtherance of a scheme to defraud the securities market and investing public of millions of dollars. With today’s sentence, Discala has been held accountable for his crimes and the harm he caused investors.”

Wow. Actions have consequences!

Related: Vanessa Bryant Reaches Confidential Settlement With Her Mom Over Alleged Fraud

The disgraced former CEO had been married to Sigler — who played Tony Soprano’s daughter Meadow on the long-running HBO series — from 2003 through their divorce in 2006.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/Avalon]