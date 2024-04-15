Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is Practically A GROWNUP In Prom Photos! OMG!

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter isn’t that little girl anymore!

On Sunday, Maddie Watson took to Instagram to share her prom pics! Now 15 years old, the eldest daughter of the Zoey 101 alum looked all grown up in a gorgeous floor-length pink sequin gown with a high slit. The teen shared several pictures from the magical night in a carousel, one featuring her 33-year-old momma alongside her date, looking so proud of her little girl!

Jamie Lynn coordinated with the pink theme, rocking a baby pink Grateful Dead tee with a matching baseball cap and slides. Maddie’s date had a tie that matched her dress perfectly, and both accessorized with hot pink and white flowers. In one picture, Britney Spears‘ niece can be seen pinning her date’s boutonniere to his sleek suit. She captioned the post:

“PROM 2024 “

Beautiful!

Of course Jamie Lynn got pregnant with Maddie at just 16. At the time, the Nickelodeon star shocked the world as she stepped back from acting to pursue a more normal life and raise her daughter. Now Maddie, well, she’s almost as old as her momma was at that time! Time truly flies!

