Jodie Turner-Smith Seen For First Time Since Joshua Jackson Divorce Shocker! LOOK!

Jodie Turner-Smith is gettin’ her revenge body!

The Queen & Slim star has officially been spotted for the first time since shockingly filing for divorce from Joshua Jackson last week. And let’s just say she isn’t wasting any time while putting in work on herself! In photos acquired by Us Weekly over the weekend, the 37-year-old can be seen heading in for a Saturday morning pilates session in El Lay.

Related: Summer House’s Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Were In Counseling Before Breakup?!

The Sex Education alum looked the part in a blue tank, black leggings, black hat, and stylish sunnies as she carried her cellphone and a water bottle. In one of the pics, she can be seen taking a smoke break before heading into the fitness club. See (below):

Days after filing for divorce from Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith was spotted getting her morning workout in on Saturday, October 7, in exclusive photos obtained by Us Weekly. https://t.co/agYIhhFz4L — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 8, 2023

Related: Ariana Grande’s Ex Dalton Gomez Spotted ‘PACKING On PDA’ With Maika Monroe!

An eyewitness described her as looking “confident and ready for an early morning workout” to the outlet. They also added that she seemed “happy and relaxed” afterward. One thing noticeably missing from her look, tho? Her wedding ring!

Well, that’s what happens in separations… whether Joshua likes it or not!

What do YOU make of this first post-divorce Jodie sighting, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments below…

[Images via MEGA/WENN]