Britney Spears' Fans ROAST Sister Jamie Lynn's DWTS Debut!

Safe to say Jamie Lynn Spears won’t be getting any votes from Britney Spears‘ fans!

The Zoey 101 alum took her first twirl on Dancing With The Stars‘ premiere this week, and she and her dance partner Alan Bersten are already coming under fire!

After she took the stage, haters poured nasty comments under her poor dance pro’s Instagram page (since her IG comments are limited for obvious reasons). The haters had a s**t ton to say, writing:

“We would rather have Britney” “Really scraping the bottom this time, huh?” “Her signature move is throwing her sister under the bus” “All I’m gonna say is she better not dance to one Britney song ” “We didnt forget what she did to Britney Spears. I hope she goes home soon” “Ooooooof. There goes your shot at winning. I’d be embarrassed if I was you. She’s one of the most hated people in America lol” “Not a crumb of Brit’s talent was passed on to Juno Lynn ” “Army, lets vote for everyone but her” “I can see why she always has to talk about Britney to stay relevant. This girl doesn’t have any talent ” “Should’ve been called dancing with the stars’ sister this season”

Yeesh!

That’s just a small sampling of the nasty comments, too. There were a LOT more — including some people begging for Alan to purposefully drop the Sweet Magnolias star mid-dance! Wild! Her number wasn’t even that bad, all things considered. Ch-ch-check it out:

You can also see the post causing all the controversy (below):

Thankfully, the actress had her family in the crowd to support her on night one, including mom Lynne Spears. But we doubt the Circus star will be showing her any love amid their ongoing feud. If she wants a shot at the Mirrorball, Jamie Lynn better dance her ass off so haters don’t have a chance to vote her out!

