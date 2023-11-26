Jamie Lynn Spears Says She’s ‘Never Taken Anything’ From Britney Amid ‘Complicated’ Relationship

Jamie Lynn Spears is setting a few things straight.

Britney Spears’ little sister just can’t help from speaking about her on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here — despite the Toxic singer’s wishes! As Perezcious readers know, Britney apparently “banned” Jamie Lynn from talking about her during her run on the UK reality TV show — but as we reported on Saturday, the Zoey 101 star didn’t listen. And there’s more where that came from!

Related: Britney & Sam Asghari Close To Finalizing Divorce — Are They Cordial?

During Saturday’s episode of the survival series, Jamie Lynn had more to say about her big sis… But mostly positive. She said:

“She’s a good big sister, she is. Yeah, I love her. Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, families fight. Listen, we just do it better than most.”

More like she’s learned to stop talking about it publicly — besides on reality TV! LOLz!

She reflected:

“Me and her both have had a very complicated upbringing. We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways.”

And while that may be the case, she also wants people to know that she’s “never taken anything” from Brit:

“Sometimes we took it out on each other when perhaps we shouldn’t have. I’ve never, ever … I’ve been the one person in her life — and she can say this — I’ve never taken anything from her, you know? I’ve been the one person in her life who’s always said, ‘I just want to be your sister.’”

Yeah, we don’t know if the Gimme More singer would necessarily agree with that… But still, Jamie Lynn added:

“We just had a really weird life so we can’t explain it to many people, but at the end of the road I know that that’s my family, I love them.”

It sounds like she’s really trying to change the narrative surrounding her and Britney’s relationship… but at what cost? The Circus singer clearly didn’t want her to speak about her at all on TV — so we doubt that anything she could say will really make Britney happy, no matter how positive.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Britney Spears/Instagram & ABC/YouTube]