Prince Harry Was ‘Shocked’ When King Charles Evicted Him From Frogmore Cottage: ‘Don’t You Want To See Your Grandchildren?’

More details are trickling down about Prince Harry and King Charles III’s estranged relationship.

Per a new excerpt from Omid Scobie’s Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, obtained by Page Six on Friday, the Duke of Sussex was apparently “shocked” when his father told him he and Meghan Markle had to vacate their multi-million dollar Frogmore Cottage estate back in March, which was gifted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Scobie wrote that Harry was particularly upset by the decision, which was made because he and Meghan are no longer working royals, because it would make it difficult for King Charles to see his grandchildren, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. Scobie claimed that the home was Harry’s “only true safe option when visiting the United Kingdom” as the property is patrolled by armed guards — and other than that, the 39-year-old doesn’t feel particularly safe bringing his family across the pond.

Apparently, His Majesty has seen little Archie minimally, and has only met Lilibet once — and turned down an invite to her christening in California in March. Scobie added that just DAYS after King Charles informed Prince Harry he had to vacate, the Archewell founder got on the phone with his father, asking him:

“Don’t you want to see your grandchildren?”

According to Scobie, King Charles responded with a “half-hearted declaration that they would always have somewhere to stay,” which apparently didn’t give Harry “much hope.”

The decision was also, apparently, compounded by Harry’s book, Spare, which provided details on his relationship with his father and his falling out with his brother, Prince William. A source told Scobie:

“The message among the family about Harry was he is not to be trusted until they see what is in the book and what he says while promoting it. They all took that seriously.”

King Charles’ younger brother Prince Edward allegedly encouraged them to make up, while Princess Anne felt quite the opposite, saying they AND the disgraced Prince Andrew should be kicked off royal grounds, but as we all know, His Majesty seemingly wanted Frogmore Cottage for Andrew. Scobie wrote:

“Staying mum about Harry’s accusations and remaining publicly unconcerned for his son’s well-being while ending his family’s lease on a safe U.K. residence was not a decisive action by a resolute King; it was a cheap shot from a wounded father bound by an institutional system that is often intolerant of human emotion.”

