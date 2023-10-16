Jana Kramer Rushed To ER During Babymoon With Serious Bacterial Infection In Her Kidneys!

This wasn’t how the babymoon was supposed to go!

Jana Kramer and her fiancé Allan Russell were all set to enjoy a romantic and calm getaway to south Florida this past weekend to celebrate the coming birth of their baby boy. But sadly, right when the getaway began, the One Tree Hill alum started experiencing some really bad pains in her lower back — and it landed her in the emergency room!

Related: Jana Says Allan Russell And Mike Caussin ‘Had A Beer’ Together?!

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the 39-year-old recounted first how the baby is OK in a lengthy post explaining what happened:

“Part one… Well. Our babymoon didn’t go as planned but there were some lessons learned. First off and most important, baby is good.”

Well, that’s a relief!

As for specifics, Jana — who is also mom to daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4 with ex-husband Mike Caussin — revealed how she’d been having brutal back pain for weeks leading up to the babymoon:

“The back pain I’ve been dealing with for weeks wasn’t just back pain. Lesson number one… don’t just brush off pain, because it can be more serious than u think. So many times (moms especially) just brush off pain because we are the last ones to take care of ourselves. When I posted about my back hurting a week ago I just had chalked it up to pregnancy and didn’t tell the doctors because back pain is ‘normal’ so ‘don’t be a wimp’ is what I thought. Then someone very sweet in my dms sent me a message that it could possibly be my kidney. (I’ve since thanked her for her dm).”

Trying to keep things low-maintenance for the special trip, she chose not to go to the emergency room at first. But that quickly didn’t prove to be a good call. As the babymoon began, her condition rapidly declined:

“But not wanting to ruin our babymoon or be sometimes how I can be (slight hypochondriac… and que [sic] my closests [sic] friends to laugh at slight) we boarded the plane to Florida. When we landed I just couldn’t handle the pain anymore and I started to feel even more sick so we went to the hospital. Long story short it was a bad bacterial infection that got into the kidneys. This resulted in a 2 day stay in hospital and antibiotics because I let it get passed where I should have.”

Oh no!!

Counseling other women about it in turn, the Michigan native added:

“So. Lesson. Listen to ur body. Ur not a baby or inconveniencing people. If u hurt, talk to ur doctor. Leaving things for too long or not taking care of yourself when ur not feeling good can become very serious. Also shout out to this amazing man who I begged to go sleep at the beautiful hotel he got for us but instead slept on a pull out chair… Tip… Find u a man who doesn’t make u feel bad or leave ur side when ur not feeling good. Shout out to the nurses at Good Samaritan hospital in west palm. Y’all were the sweetest. Xx”

You can see the full post (below):

There is a happy ending to this story, thankfully! Even though Jana and Allan couldn’t get their full babymoon like they’d planned, they did get to spend one day soaking up the sun in south Florida:

“Part 2: Upside of not feeling good in Florida…this view. Though it was only one day to enjoy it we soaked up every minute.”

Well, that part is nice. At least they got one day of normalcy. After that ER trip, things could have been a LOT worse.

Still, what a scary and unfortunate weekend! We’re just glad Jana and baby are both OK right now. Sending love and light!!

[Image via Jana Kramer/Instagram/Instagram]