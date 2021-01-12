Jana Kramer STILL Doesn't Fully Trust Husband Mike Caussin After Cheating Scandal(s)

Rebuilding her marriage has been an uphill battle for Jana Kramer.

Understandably so, too, after her husband Mike Caussin cheated with multiple women back in 2016. He was treated for s*x addiction — and then suffered a “massive” relapse in 2018. While they’ve clearly worked hard at regaining trust between them, incidents along the way have added to the struggle.

The One Tree Hill alum told Us Weekly in a new interview:

“I trust him today. He’s showing up today. He’s showing up as a father, he’s showing up as a husband and he’s living it with integrity. And I had to do my work to continue to trust him the next day after that. And to continue to see his growth and our growth together. I do trust my husband. Can [I say] 1000 percent? I don’t know if I can say that. I just … I trust my husband today.”

1000 percent may be asking a bit much — maybe shoot for 100 percent and go from there!

Seriously though, it does sound like the couple has been thoughtful and persistent in working through their issues. The country singer even has a plan for explaining the situation to their children. She noted:

“When Jolie gets to the age where she can Google, I don’t know what age that’s going to be, but we’re gonna sit her down. And I actually, I have someone that I know, her dad cheated on her mom and they’re still married. She kinda told me how they did it, how they sat her down and I liked, it was just like, ‘Hey, this is, you know what Daddy did. But Daddy loves Mommy so much.’ … I want us to tell her before a friend tells her.”

The 37-year-old was refreshingly honest about their issues, reflecting:

“The hardest week of parenting we had was probably when the book came out, just because rehashing those things is never really easy to talk about. So, I think we fought the most leading up to the book launch and then during book launch.”

Despite the difficulties, Jana has also celebrated the former NFL star’s progress along the way. In December, she posed on Instagram:

“Happy one year sober birthday to my husband. This year I have watched you become the man I knew you could always be. I’m proud of all the work you have done to become not only a better husband and person but I can see you loving yourself now and leaning on God and letting him into your life. I’m so very proud of you for sharing your story to help others because most people get to live with anonymity but your courage is helping so many……I’m proud to be your wife…..”

She added:

“***because I feel like I need to defend my husband he hasn’t been physically unfaithful for a few years but there are certain boundaries or grey area that can cause a person to ‘reset’ their sober clock. My husband didn’t have to reset but I’m DAMN PROUD because he now is living a full sober life not in the grey this past year.. I know it can be hard for some to understand so this weeks @whinedownpodcast we talked about it. ‘Life in a year’ episode.”

Wow! Not only has this couple managed to bring their relationship back from the brink (multiple times), they’ve also opened up to the world about the process. That takes a lot of courage and vulnerability. We wish them all the best as they continue their journey together.

