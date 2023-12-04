Jane Fonda Says She Won't Date Someone Over Than 20 -- Because She Hates 'Old Skin'!

Jane Fonda knows what she wants when it comes to the dating scene.

Last week, the Monster-in-Law actress stopped by comedian Heather McMahan’s Absolutely Not podcast, where she revealed her ideal age for a romantic partner. And it’s a little south of what we expected. She admitted:

“I’m ashamed to say this, but if I were to take a lover, he’d have to be 20.”

Sorry, did she say 20?! OMG! The woman is literally 85 years old!! We’ve heard of May/December romances, but that would be December, but 65 YEARS younger?? That’s like May/December of next year! LOLz!

The host asked her “why specifically 20?” and the activist didn’t waste any time spouting off through a straight face:

“Because I don’t like old skin. I don’t.”

We thought it might be a joke, but she really sounds serious! Even in her mid 80s, Jane still has her signature spunk. The clip was posted to Dear Media’s TikTok, and in the comments, fans were split between thinking what she said was hilarious and… well, concerning:

“Love love LOVE Jane Fonda” “She’s not funny, she’s old and she’s forgotten that she has old skin.” “Please y’all, this is Jane Fonda. She’s a mood” “What makes her think she’s appealing to a 20 year old” “Nah this shouldn’t be normalized” “Men have treated women like this for decades, why can’t Jane do the same? Lol”

Watch the full clip (below):

In another clip, however, the 80 for Brady star clarified that it’s all hypothetical anyway. She’s not actually dating at all anymore because her “shop is closed due to flooding.”

Oh, Jane.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Could she pull a 20-year-old if she wanted to? Let us know in the comments down below!

