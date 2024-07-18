Janelle Monáe Deletes Video Mocking Michael Jackson’s Infamous Blanket Balcony Incident Amid INTENSE Backlash!

Janelle Monáe is doing damage control after posting a viral video mocking one of Michael Jackson’s most controversial moments!

This week, the Make Me Feel singer shocked Instagram users with a parody video mimicking the infamous moment the late King of Pop dangled infant son Blanket, who now goes by Bigi, over a balcony in Berlin back in November 2002.

Related: Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Wanted To Die’ After Gruesome Finger Injury Left ‘Bone Sticking Out’!

In her vid this week, Janelle dressed exactly how Michael appeared at the time, sporting a black wig and a red button down shirt. Thankfully, she substituted the live baby for a robotic dog… but she kept the white blanket! In the video, she emerges from her European hotel room and dangles the robotic dog over the ledge to a crowd of screaming fans before quickly pulling it up and returning inside. Later, she reemerged to wave to fans before throwing the blanket off the balcony. Watch (below):

Janelle Monae so damn unserious bc why tf she dangling that robot out the window like she MJ ???? pic.twitter.com/cM73VjUeCA — spicebae (@spicebae_) July 17, 2024

Uhhh, yikes!

Fans quickly began flooding her comments with HEATED backlash, eventually causing the Glass Onion star to delete the post from her page! But the image of her mocking Michael has been seared into fans’ minds, and they’re NOT happy! On X (Twitter), users wrote things like:

“why would janelle monae do that???” “The fact that @JanelleMonae is so classless now and attacking @JanetJackson brother Michael Jackson who has been dead over 15 years is pathetic and sad. Janelle I hope you never have to face his sister now because what you did was sick and evil and you know it!” “Janelle Monàe lost all my respect today. Ain’t nothing funny about that. LET MICHAEL JACKSON REST IN PEACE” “Not sure what made @JanelleMonae think it was a good idea to re-enact a low point in Michael Jackson’s career 22 years after it happened and 15 years after his death” “Can people who are in desperate need of attention try to get it in some other way than disrespecting MJ? Thank you.” “I’m still upset about Janelle disrespecting Michael like that! It was gross!”

What are YOUR reactions?? Did Janelle cross a line? Let us know in the comments below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]