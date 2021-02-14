Listen To This: Feel The Other Half!

Paris Hilton has just released a new music video for an old song (a real old song) and it’s a departure from the dance tracks she’s put out over the last few years.

Heartbeat is a midtempo love song. Power ballad! And there’s something very sweet about it. Feels like nostalgic pop. Late ’80s. Synth-driven. Perfect to bop to on Valentine’s Day!

This tune is actually from her debut album, which came out FIFTEEN YEARS ago. Feels timeless!

Check it out above!

