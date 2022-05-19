Scary!! Brittany & Jason Aldean's 4-Year-Old Son Rushed To Emergency Room After Accident At The Pool!

Got A Tip?

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s 4-Year-Old Son Sent to Emergency Room After Falling at Pool

Every parent’s worst nightmare!

Brittany and Jason Aldean had quite an eventful day on Tuesday when they had to take their 4-year-old son Memphis Aldean Williams to the emergency room for the first time! The momma, who also shares Navy Rome Williams, 3, with the country singer, told fans about the incident on her Instagram Story while sharing a photo of the boy lying in a hospital bed with an iPad and popcorn. She reflected:

“Our day took a turn when Mems fell at the pool.. two stitches under his chin and our first official trip to the E.R.”

Oh, no!

Thankfully, they were met with “great nurses” and “one awesome doc” who helped the little guy out! It sounds like Brittany is feeling the sting of the fall even more than Memphis, she added:

“He’s doing great… mama’s heart, not so much.”

Aw! See the sweet kiddo recovering in the hospital (below).

(c) Brittany Aldean/Instagram

So brave!

Jason shared the news with his fans on Instagram as well, saying in his own words:

“Lil man had his first trip to the ER today. Needed 2 stitches and took it like a champ. Back home and rockin.”

The photo (below) proves just how well Memphis is doing already! Ch-ch-check it out!

(c) Brittany Aldean/Instagram

Love to see that smile! Hospital visits are never fun, but thank goodness the injury wasn’t too severe! Here’s to a speedy recovery!

[Image via Brittany Aldean/Instagram]

May 19, 2022 14:00pm PDT

