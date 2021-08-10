Jason Momoa's Response To The Celebrity Anti-Showering Trend Is HILARIOUS

Yet another celeb has weighed in on the great shower debate of 2021!

If you haven’t been following, it began with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis downplaying the need to bathe their kids, then Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard agreeing. Next it was Jake Gyllenhaal saying he didn’t think showering was even necessary because as humans “we naturally clean ourselves” or some other such nonsense.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was the next to comment, saying not only does he shower, with his double workouts he ends up showering three times a day!

So what about his fellow big hunky DC superhero Jason Momoa?

The Game Of Thrones alum was speaking with Access Hollywood on Monday about his upcoming Netflix action film Sweet Girl when his onscreen daughter Isabela Merced started laughing about the scrunchies he wore.

When the interviewer asked if she took home any of Jason’s scrunchies, the 20-year-old laughed:

“He was saying some s**t like, ‘I don’t shower,’ and I was like, ‘I’m not touching that scrunchie!'”

But Momoa did NOT want to be lumped in with the anti-bathing crowd! He quickly corrected the record, saying:

“I’m not starting any trends. I shower.”

He then quipped:

“Trust me, I’m Aquaman. I’m in the f**king water. Don’t worry about it.”

IRL Aquaman also made clear he was as perplexed by the apparent new Hollywood trend as the rest of us, saying:

“I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good.”

Ha!

See the hilarious interview moment (below)!

[Image via Access Hollywood/YouTube/Jake Gyllenhaal/Instagram.]