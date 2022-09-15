Jason Momoa Reveals NEW Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Signature Hair!!

Jason Momoa is finally giving us a peek at his latest dramatic haircut — including a bold new head tattoo!

Last week, the Aquaman star shockingly shaved off one side of his long locks in the name of single-use plastics! While we got a glimpse at his ‘do in an Instagram video promoting his environmental cause, he left the full look a mystery… until now!

On Wednesday, the actor returned to the ‘gram with a brand new video expressing his enthusiasm to be flying Hawaiian Airlines to New Zealand. In the clip, he said he is “proud to be Hawaiian” while holding a pink carry-on bag and an aluminum water bottle. He then popped off his hat to reveal the side of his head had been completely shaved — and the hair is now replaced with a tribal tattoo! He cheered:

“Chief of War comin’, baby!”

Seems like he’s really excited about his leading role in Apple TV+‘s upcoming series Chief of War. Per Variety, the series tells the story of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view. Ch-ch-check out his surprising new look (below)!

Love it or hate it, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments!

[Image via Jason Momoa/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]