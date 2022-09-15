Got A Tip?

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa Reveals NEW Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Signature Hair!!

Jason Momoa Reveals NEW Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Long Hair!!

Jason Momoa is finally giving us a peek at his latest dramatic haircut — including a bold new head tattoo!

Last week, the Aquaman star shockingly shaved off one side of his long locks in the name of single-use plastics! While we got a glimpse at his ‘do in an Instagram video promoting his environmental cause, he left the full look a mystery… until now!

On Wednesday, the actor returned to the ‘gram with a brand new video expressing his enthusiasm to be flying Hawaiian Airlines to New Zealand. In the clip, he said he is “proud to be Hawaiian” while holding a pink carry-on bag and an aluminum water bottle. He then popped off his hat to reveal the side of his head had been completely shaved — and the hair is now replaced with a tribal tattoo! He cheered:

Chief of War comin’, baby!”

Seems like he’s really excited about his leading role in Apple TV+‘s upcoming series Chief of War. Per Variety, the series tells the story of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view. Ch-ch-check out his surprising new look (below)!

Love it or hate it, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments!

[Image via Jason Momoa/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Sep 15, 2022 10:10am PDT

