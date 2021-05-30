Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Divorce Hits Snag With Former NFL Star 'Fighting For Half' Of Uncommon James Brand

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are suddenly stalled out in the middle of their divorce proceedings, and it all comes down to what the former NFL quarterback apparently wants regarding Kristin’s hard work on her business projects!

A source has confirmed to multiple media outlets that the 38-year-old former professional football player is fighting for a piece of Kristin’s Uncommon James brand, which includes beauty products, jewelry, home goods, and children’s clothing.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, Cutler “believes he should get 50 percent ownership” of the Uncommon James brand because the company was launched while he and Cavallari were married. However, the outlet also reported that the former reality TV star is balking at that argument, claiming that because Cutler himself did not specifically put any money into the company at any point to help it launch, he doesn’t deserve to receive any part of the company amid their ongoing public split from each other.

A source then confirmed to People that the former Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins star is in fact “fighting for half of the company” as part of his divorce petition.

This is way more contentious than we expected, TBH!!!

After all the couple — who wed back in 2013 — first announced their divorce with a petition filed by Cutler last April. Things had gone very smoothly up until this point, though, with the former partners having agreed to a joint custody agreement less than a month later, in May of last year, regarding their kids Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5. At the time, both parties asked the court and quickly agreed that they ought to be “joint custodians and joint decision makers” in their children’s lives.

Seems so simple… so why can’t they make it easy with Uncommon James?!

After all, Cutler made a lot of money with his pro football ventures; he was in the National Football League for more than a decade! According to Sportrac, the former first round draft pick of the Broncos out of Vanderbilt University made more than $120 MILLION in base salary during his long career.

And Kristin is no wallflower when it comes to earnings, between Uncommon James — which she launched in 2017 — and her reality TV ventures and off-shoots. Seems like it’d be a simple break for these two to each walk away with the cash they respectively brought to things, or something close to that. But it’s clearly not that simple behind the scenes!

What do U make of this major divorce hold-up, Perezcious readers? A tactic by Jay? A real attempt at picking off 50% (or another percentage) of Uncommon James?! Or is there some other strategy at play here??

Sound OFF with your take on Kristin and Jay down in the comments (below)…

