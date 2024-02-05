How Travis Kelce Supported Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Record-Breaking Grammys Night!

Travis Kelce couldn’t be at the Grammys on Sunday night to watch his girlfriend make history, but he found a way to show support from afar!

Of course, Taylor Swift picked up two Grammys at the show’s 66th Annual Awards on Sunday. And she made history in it! With her Album of the Year nod for Midnights, she became the first-ever artist to win FOUR of those! Amazing! And yet without the Kansas City Chiefs tight end around, she didn’t mention him in either of her acceptance speeches. A likely innocent oversight, of course, but one that worried fans! But for Travis, well, based on his Sunday night social media activity, there seems to be no worry at all!

As Travis touched down in Vegas to begin prepping for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl game against the San Francisco 49ers in six days, he showered love — er, likes — on his gal! Per both Page Six and Us Weekly, the two-time Super Bowl champ double-tapped this NPR post (below) on Sunday, proving he was closely following the Blank Space songstress’ night:

NPR, huh? Classy! We knew Travis could kill it on the field, but we didn’t know he had that smart side, too. A true dual threat! LOLz!!

BTW, in case you’re wondering why Travis couldn’t make it to the Grammys, it’s because his squad was touching down in Sin City at the same time on Sunday to begin prepping for the 49ers:

Killa Trav is in Sin City???? pic.twitter.com/n4mNPVGr1V — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2024

The Chiefs are on a SUPER strict practice and preparation schedule this week as they lead into the biggest game of the NFL season, obviously. So, there was no time to hit up El Lay and watch the Grammys. But it’s nice to know Trav was supporting from afar!!

