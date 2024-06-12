Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Finalize Divorce -- With This VERY Notable Twist!

Wow! After a very messy legal battle, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have finalized their divorce!

TMZ obtained court documents on Wednesday that revealed the exes have settled their legal split nine months after Jeezy first filed in September 2023. The Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia has agreed to dissolve the marriage, but here’s the thing — they specifically agreed to file under seal, so NONE of the details will be made public! This means we don’t know what they decided to do for child support/custody, spousal support, and property splits. That’s a big deal considering their breakup, including lots of fights over these very issues, have been all over headlines for weeks! And a lot was generated by their own statements!

Whether they were arguing about child custody for their 2-year-old daughter Monaco, allegations the rapper cheated, and even domestic violence and child neglect claims against the musician (which he denied), there was a lot up in the air and it seemed like they were gonna have a long battle ahead of them. But it looks like they were able to come to an agreement and are ready to move on! Hopefully the silence helps… and co-parenting goes smoother for them from now on…

