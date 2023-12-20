Jeannie Mai Is Worried About 'Unsecured' Guns At Jeezy's Place As Estranged Couple Fights Over Custody Concerns!

Jeannie Mai isn’t gatekeeping her daughter from estranged husband Jeezy as their divorce plays out — she’s just trying to keep the little girl safe!

That’s what the host of The Real is claiming in new court documents, at least. Per TMZ on Tuesday afternoon, Mai’s newly-filed court docs assert it is false that she is withholding 1-year-old Monaco Jenkins from the little girl’s poppa. Instead, she says she has been accommodating Jeezy’s requested schedule, including allowing him to spend time with the girl for “an extended period of time” over the Christmas holiday. But that’s not all!

Also in the docs, Jeannie’s attorneys write they are concerned with firearm safety at Jeezy’s place! As in; Jeannie is apparently worried about unsecured guns at the rapper’s home, and what that alleged lack of safety may mean for their little girl! Scary! The docs state:

“It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place, such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past, as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s well-being.”

And her legal team continued:

“These requests are grounded in Ms. Jenkins’ genuine concern for the parties’ daughter’s safety and security, especially when under the care of others and traveling across the country, and are reasonable protective measures, not an attempt to restrict Mr. Jenkins’ access to their daughter.”

Damn!

Ultimately, these new docs have Jeannie requesting that a judge send the couple to mediation to work their s**t out rather than go through a court hearing for temporary (and permanent) custody for Monaco. That would certainly be the easier route.

